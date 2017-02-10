Lady Dinos top Juab for share of region crown, lose coin flip for No. 1 seed

The Carbon Lady Dinos claimed a share of the Region 12 title with a 53-40 victory over the Juab Wasps on the road Thursday night to close out the regular season.

Needing a win to guarantee at least a share of the division crown, the Lady Dinos took care of business early. Doubling up Juab by the end of the first quarter, the Dinos carried a 26-14 advantage into half time. Carbon managed to hold a consistent lead over Juab for the final 16 minutes.

Lindsey Blanc led all scorers with a 17 point performance as the Lady Dinos earned their seventh league win in eight tries. Cyene Bigelow and McKenna Sorenson both contributed 12 points to balance out the scoring.

Hannah Robins recorded a double-double scoring 14 points, while also grabbing 10 rebounds. Taya Jones finished with eight points, and Bayi Heap scored six as Juab slipped to 4-4 in league action.

Thursday’s win for Carbon coupled with a Richfield victory over Canyon View results in a tie for first place at the top of the standings. The season series between the two teams ended in a 1-1 tie, meaning a coin flip would determine the No. 1 and 2 seeds. The coin flip favored Richfield, meaning the Lady Dinos will enter the state tournament the No. 2 seed from the region.

Despite losing the coin flip, the Lady Dinos will still play host to a playoff game in the opening round of the state tournament on Saturday, Feb. 18. Carbon’s opponent will be determined Friday night as they will host the winner of Union and Stansbury.