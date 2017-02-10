Lady Spartans complete perfect region season with blowout victory over Grand

The Emery Lady Spartans finished off an unbeaten Region 15 season with a dominating 76-19 victory over the Grand Red Devils, running their winning streak to 17 games in the process.

Kinlee Toomer and Lainee Jensen paced the Emery offense with 13 points a piece in the blowout win. Megan Jensen contributed 11 points and five rebounds, while Kacelyn Toomer finished with 10.

Outscoring the Red Devils 19-4 in the opening quarter, the Lady Spartans scored 36 points in the second to take a 55-15 lead into the break. After an even third stanza, Emery ended the game on a 17-0 run to close out the win.

Taylor Bryant led the Red Devils with nine points, while Vedda Gritts contributed six. As a team Grand converted just two three-point field goals for the game, compared to eight for Emery. After scoring 15 points in the first half, the Red Devils managed just four over the final two quarters.

The domination on both sides of the court allowed Emery head coach Lynn Tuttle to use his entire bench. Seven different Lady Spartans connected on at least one three-point make, while 11 scored two or more points.

Thursday’s win brings Emery’s regular season record to 19-1, with the lone loss coming on Dec. 2. During 10-game league play schedule the Lady Spartans averaged 69 points per contest, defeating their opponents by a margin of 38 per game.

Clinching the league title outright means the Lady Spartans will take on the No. 4 seed from Region 14 in the opening round of the state tournament next Friday night in Orem at 6:30 pm. While Emery’s opponent has not yet been finalized, a win for Waterford Friday would put solidify the No. 4 seed, pitting them against Emery.