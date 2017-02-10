Roma Nordell Powell – February 8 2017

Roma Nordell Powell, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully February 8, 2017 in Lehi, UT.

She was born April 17, 1933 in Ferron, Utah to Albin and Delores Swasey Nordell. She married the love of her life, Lavon Jay Powell, in the Manti LDS Temple, March 2, 1953. Roma and Jay spent most of their married years in Huntington, Utah. Roma was an educator at heart. She loved teaching. She was a gifted mentor and dedicated her life to helping so many people realize their dreams. She served as a Supervisor of Schools for Emery County School District. Roma earned the following degrees from Utah State University: Administrative/Supervisory Endorsement, Masters of Education: Instructional Technology, Bachelor of Arts: Elementary Education. She was honored as Utah Teacher Educator of the Year and Outstanding Utah Woman Administrator. She received the Utah Division of Substance Abuse Outstanding Utah Citizen’s Service Award in 1997. The Emery County Historical Society awarded her for continual dedication to the Society and compiler for the “Emery County History Book 1880-1980”. She was passionate about family history. She co-authored the book “A Peach of a Place”, a history of Ferron, with Evelyn P. Huntsman. Roma was a talented cook and an amazing seamstress. She wrote, directed and produced dozens of Roadshows that amused and delighted. Her clever wit and charm were never ending and will be sorely missed. Roma was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

She is survived by her children: Kimball Jay Powell (Carolyn) Camas, WA, Kerry Lavon Powell (Karla) Lehi, UT, Michelle Goeglein (Bill) Salt Lake City, UT, Collette Clement (Benjamin) Price, UT, Quinton Powell (Kimber) Draper, UT and brother Ross Nordell (Virginia) Manti, UT, as well as, 21 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lavon Jay Powell, brothers: Buster, Dewey and Randy Nordell, sisters: Lavonne Seeley, Echo Peterson and one grandson Zachary V. Clement.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Huntington Stake Center, 240 N Main St, Huntington, Utah. Viewing will be Monday, February 13, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Huntington Stake Center. An additional viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Services are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home. Friends and family may sign the guest book and share memories of Roma at www.heritagefuneralhomeutah.com.

A special thanks to her caregivers at Beehive Homes of Lehi.