Southeastern Region Fishing Report

ACADEMY MILL RESERVOIR: (February 10) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

BLUE LAKE: (February 10) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

CARBON COUNTY COMMUNITY FISHING POND: (February 10) This waterbody is closed for the winter.

CLEVELAND RESERVOIR: (February 10) Be prepared for lots of slush as temperatures rise. Also, be mindful of the possibility of highway closures and unstable ice, especially near the shoreline. Try using white or bright-colored jigs tipped with mealworms or nightcrawlers.

DUCK FORK RESERVOIR: (February 10) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

ELECTRIC LAKE: (February 10) Be prepared for lots of slush as temperatures rise. Also, be mindful of the possibility of highway closures and unstable ice, especially near the shoreline. Try using white or bright-colored jigs tipped with mealworms or nightcrawlers.

EMERALD LAKE: (February 10) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

FAIRVIEW LAKES: (February 10) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

FERRON CREEK: (February 10) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

FERRON RESERVOIR: (February 10) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

GIGLIOTTI POND: (February 10) Fishing has been good at Gigliotti Pond, but warm temperatures may soon make the ice unstable. Use caution when fishing. Try using white or bright-colored jigs tipped with mealworms or nightcrawlers.

GOOSEBERRY RESERVOIR: (February 10) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

GRASSY LAKE: (February 10) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

HUNTINGTON GAME FARM POND: (February 10) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

HUNTINGTON NORTH RESERVOIR: (February 10) Warm temperatures and rising water levels will likely make the ice at Huntington North Reservoir unstable, especially along the banks. Use extra caution when fishing here.

HUNTINGTON RESERVOIR: (February 10) Be prepared for lots of slush at Huntington Reservoir as temperatures rise. Also be mindful of highway closures and the possibility of unstable ice, especially near the shoreline. Try using white or bright-colored jigs tipped with mealworms or nightcrawlers.

JOES VALLEY RESERVOIR: (February 10) Be prepared for lots of slush as temperatures rise. Also, be mindful of the possibility of unstable ice, especially near the shoreline. Try using white or bright-colored jigs tipped with mealworms or nightcrawlers.

KNIGHT-IDEAL COMMUNITY FISHING POND: (February 10) This waterbody is closed for the winter.

LA SAL MOUNTAINS: (February 10) Waterbodies on the La Sal Mountains are currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

MILLER FLAT RESERVOIR: (February 10) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

MILLSITE RESERVOIR & STATE PARK: (February 10) Warm temperatures and rising water levels will likely make the ice at Millsite Reservoir unstable, especially along the banks. Use extra caution when fishing here.

PETES HOLE: (February 10) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

POTTERS PONDS: (February 10) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

SCOFIELD RESERVOIR: (February 10) Be prepared for lots of slush as temperatures rise. Also, be mindful of the possibility of unstable ice, especially near the shoreline. Try using white or bright-colored jigs tipped with mealworms or nightcrawlers. Chubs have been biting about six feet from the bottom.

SOUP BOWL: (February 10) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

WILLOW LAKE: (February 10) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

WRIGLEY SPRINGS RESERVOIR: (February 10) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.