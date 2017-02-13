Carbon Jail Bookings – 02/06/2017 to 02/12/2017

11pm-4am George Noory, host of the nationally syndicated program, Coast to Coast AM, says if he weren’t a national radio talk show host he’d be in politics. Heard by millions of listeners, Coast To Coast AM airs
4am-7am Bill Bennets Morning in America addresses current affairs and issues and today’s public policy. Show host Bill Bennett is one of America’s most important, influential and respected voices on cultural, political and educational issues. He served
7am-10am Morning drive time on KOAL is focused on local news, sports and information mixed with syndicated features of interest. KOAL in the mornings is where you will find out what is happening in the community with