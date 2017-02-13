Jean J. Stevenson – February 10 2017

Jean J. Stevenson, age 86, passed away February 10, 2017, in Las Vegas, NV.

She was born July 30, 1930 in Hiawatha, Utah to Chester and Elsie R. Thomas.

Jean married Leon M. Jones, October 22, 1950. He died September 17, 1986.

Jean was a member of the United Methodist Church. She was a Past President of National Rural Letter Carrier Association Auxiliary, Past Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star, Past President of PEO, Past President Price #1550 Lady of Elks, Past Honored Queen and Past Bethel Guardian of International Order of Job’s Daughters #3.

She worked many years at Carbon Hospital as a registered medical records librarian, at Utah State Health Department in the Black Lung Clinic, and at Helper State Bank.

Jean married John C. Stevenson (Jack) February 17, 1992. Jean and Jack were snowbirds in Deming, NM and then moved to Yuma, AZ. Jack died July 26, 2009. Jean continued to live in Yuma until September 2011 when she moved to an Assisted Living facility in Salem, OR. In October 2015, she moved to another Assisted Living in Las Vegas, NV.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Janice Martinsen (Craig) Las Vegas, NV., sons Gary Jones (Kathy) Price, UT., and Kirk Jones (Diana) Price, UT., step-children, Dan Stevenson (Jill) St. George, UT and Terri Tubbs, Price, UT.; 25 grandchildren, and 40 great grandchildren; sister, Arlene Gilbert, St. George, UT., brother Ray Thomas, Yuma, AZ.

She was preceded in death by step-sons, James and Bill Stevenson, and brother Max Thomas.

We would like to thank all Jean’s caregivers who have offered such tender care, Redwood Heights AL, Salem OR., Heritage Springs AL, The Valley Home Health Care, and ProCare Hospice, Las Vegas, NV.

At Jean’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the trusted care of Mitchell Funeral Home of Price, UT where friends are always welcome and may share memories of Jean at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net. Family will gather at a later date for interment in Price City Cemetery.