A Lincoln Day Dinner will be held on Thursday, February 23 at 6:00 pm inside the Orangeville Community Center at 80 North Main Street.

Guest speaker scheduled for the evening is Lieutenant Governor, Spencer Cox.

The cost for the dinner will be $25.00 per plate and guests get a choice of steak or chicken. Tickets must be purchased by Monday, February 20 by calling (435) 749-9989 or (435) 687-2112.