Monday, February 13, 2017

Someone came into my garage and stole by picnic basket with cloth cover on top

Kirby vacuum w/attachments, shampooer,

Eureka vacuum

Round table w/leaf

Please call 637-3357

1992 Jeep Cherokee, 5 inch Rubicon lift, 33 inch tires, re-geared, CB radio. In excellent condition! Asking price $4,000

2005 Corvette. Black exterior and interior. Coupe. In excellent condition! Asking price $21,000

Call or text (435)630-8367 for more details.

2012 Yamaha YZ450F- runs excellent professionally upgraded suspension, motor relocation kit, break away levers, steering stabilizer, comes with new rear tire. $3900.00. 435-630-3679

Lost dog in Spring Glen. Missing for over a week. Female, short-hair, Kelpie/cattle dog mix. Black with some white on nose, chest and feet. Timid and would not be wearing a collar. Her family desperately misses her. Please call or text 435-820-6154 if you have seen her.

Winchester 94/30-30 to $475.00. Rifle is in very nice condition.

Lowered price on the Thompson Center Contender pistol to $700.

Winchester Buffalo Bill Commemorative rifle in 30-30 win, asking $850 OBO

Firearms are in new condition very nice. Call 435-637-6721 for more information.

2 floor lamps w/cloth shades $20 each

Window frames w/mirrors, measure 2×4 ½ asking $15

Salt Air poster print picture $25

Please call 472-1446

Scofield water shares for $2000 each please call 299-2963

White camper shell, brand new for long-bed truck $150

1988 Chevy 3500 crew cab truck $13,000

1988 Suzuki Samurai $3500

For more information please call 630-8974

GE Refrigerator $100 OBO

1600 lb slider hitch $500

Please call 637-2337 for more information and details

1966 Chevy grill and bumper

1960s old license plates

Please call 630-3456

Vortex binoculars 10×42 w/lifetime warranty asking $175 please call 650-3601

Studio apartment $400

1 bedroom apartment $500

All utilities included, located in Helper please call 650-1882 for more details

36 volt golf cart charger $50

Air band handheld transceiver $50

Please call 459-4919 for more details