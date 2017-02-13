Monday, February 13, 2017

LOOKING FOR:
Someone came into my garage and stole by picnic basket with cloth cover on top
FOR SALE:
Kirby vacuum w/attachments, shampooer,
Eureka vacuum
Round table w/leaf
Please call 637-3357

FOR SALE:
1992 Jeep Cherokee, 5 inch Rubicon lift, 33 inch tires, re-geared, CB radio. In excellent condition! Asking price $4,000
2005 Corvette. Black exterior and interior. Coupe. In excellent condition!  Asking price $21,000
Call or text (435)630-8367 for more details.

FOR SALE:
2012 Yamaha YZ450F- runs excellent professionally upgraded suspension, motor relocation kit,  break away levers,  steering stabilizer, comes with new rear tire.  $3900.00. 435-630-3679

LOOKING FOR:
Lost dog in Spring Glen.  Missing for over a week.  Female, short-hair, Kelpie/cattle dog mix.  Black with some white on nose, chest and feet.  Timid and would not be wearing a collar.  Her family desperately misses her. Please call or text 435-820-6154 if you have seen her.

FOR SALE:
Winchester 94/30-30 to $475.00. Rifle is in very nice condition.
Lowered price on the Thompson Center Contender pistol to $700.
Winchester Buffalo Bill Commemorative rifle in 30-30 win, asking $850 OBO
Firearms are in new condition very nice. Call 435-637-6721 for more information.

FOR SALE:
2 floor lamps w/cloth shades $20 each
Window frames w/mirrors, measure 2×4 ½ asking $15
Salt Air poster print picture $25
Please call 472-1446

FOR SALE:
Scofield water shares for $2000 each please call 299-2963

FOR SALE:
White camper shell, brand new for long-bed truck $150
1988 Chevy 3500 crew cab truck $13,000
1988 Suzuki Samurai $3500
For more information please call 630-8974

FOR SALE:
GE Refrigerator $100 OBO
1600 lb slider hitch $500
Please call 637-2337 for more information and details

LOOKING FOR:
1966 Chevy grill and bumper
1960s old license plates
Please call 630-3456

FOR SALE:
Vortex binoculars 10×42 w/lifetime warranty asking $175 please call  650-3601

FOR RENT:
Studio apartment $400
1 bedroom apartment $500
All utilities included, located in Helper please call 650-1882 for more details

FOR SALE:
36 volt golf cart charger $50
Air band handheld transceiver $50
Please call 459-4919 for more details

 