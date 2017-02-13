Monday, February 13, 2017

MAIL BAG:
LOOKING FOR:
Someone came into my garage and stole by picnic basket with cloth cover on top
FOR SALE:
Kirby vacuum w/attachments, shampooer,
Eureka vacuum
Round table w/leaf
Please call 637-3357
FOR SALE:
1992 Jeep Cherokee, 5 inch Rubicon lift, 33 inch tires, re-geared, CB radio. In excellent condition! Asking price $4,000
2005 Corvette. Black exterior and interior. Coupe. In excellent condition! Asking price $21,000
Call or text (435)630-8367 for more details.
FOR SALE:
2012 Yamaha YZ450F- runs excellent professionally upgraded suspension, motor relocation kit, break away levers, steering stabilizer, comes with new rear tire. $3900.00. 435-630-3679
LOOKING FOR:
Lost dog in Spring Glen. Missing for over a week. Female, short-hair, Kelpie/cattle dog mix. Black with some white on nose, chest and feet. Timid and would not be wearing a collar. Her family desperately misses her. Please call or text 435-820-6154 if you have seen her.
FOR SALE:
Winchester 94/30-30 to $475.00. Rifle is in very nice condition.
Lowered price on the Thompson Center Contender pistol to $700.
Winchester Buffalo Bill Commemorative rifle in 30-30 win, asking $850 OBO
Firearms are in new condition very nice. Call 435-637-6721 for more information.
PHONE CALLS:
FOR SALE:
2 floor lamps w/cloth shades $20 each
Window frames w/mirrors, measure 2×4 ½ asking $15
Salt Air poster print picture $25
Please call 472-1446
FOR SALE:
Scofield water shares for $2000 each please call 299-2963
FOR SALE:
White camper shell, brand new for long-bed truck $150
1988 Chevy 3500 crew cab truck $13,000
1988 Suzuki Samurai $3500
For more information please call 630-8974
FOR SALE:
GE Refrigerator $100 OBO
1600 lb slider hitch $500
Please call 637-2337 for more information and details
LOOKING FOR:
1966 Chevy grill and bumper
1960s old license plates
Please call 630-3456
FOR SALE:
Vortex binoculars 10×42 w/lifetime warranty asking $175 please call 650-3601
FOR RENT:
Studio apartment $400
1 bedroom apartment $500
All utilities included, located in Helper please call 650-1882 for more details
FOR SALE:
36 volt golf cart charger $50
Air band handheld transceiver $50
Please call 459-4919 for more details