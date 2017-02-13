Ronald Tyler Firm – February 12 2017

Ronald Tyler Firm was honorably discharged from his duties here on earth, February 12, 2017.

Tyler was born on June 6, 1985 in Price, Utah and from that moment on Tyler lived fearlessly. He was our beloved son, brother, father, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend.

The light of his life was his daughter, Tylianna. Tyler grew up golfing with this grandpa and his uncle Ron, riding horses with his uncle Digger, tormenting his sister, Lindsay, and camping with his siblings and Nick. Tyler loved teasing his nieces and nephews. He loved kids and kids loved him. Tyler had a way of brightening the room and bringing joy to others. His laugh was both contagious and mischievous.

Tyler was honored to serve a tour in Iraq for our country as both a combat engineer and paratrooper. He spent time working hard in the coal mines.

He is survived by his daughter, Tylianna Erickson; mother, Brenda Haycock; sister, Lindsay Graham; nephews, Clayton Graham, Gaige Graham; niece, Bianka Graham; aunt, Kendra Jones-Curtis.

Preceded in death by great-grandparents, Ernest and Effie Stevenson; Erick R. and Kate Erickson; grandparents, Carl and Barbara Erickson; aunt, Carla Jean Garlett.

Tyler left us with memories (and adventures) that will never be forgotten.

Funeral service, Thursday, February 16, 2017, 11:00 a.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home. Family will receive friends at Mitchell’s Wednesday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Thursday morning one hour prior to service. Interment, Cleveland City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are welcome daily and may share memories of Tyler online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.