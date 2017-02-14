Being Mortal – free film screening and discussion

Symbii Home Health and Hospice and Castleview Hospital will be hosting a free screening and discussion of the PBS Frontline Documentary Being Mortal on Wednesday, February 15 at 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm inside the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center on the USU-Eastern campus.

Everyone is invited to attend the event to watch the film and be a part of a national conversation taking place in our community that asks “Have you and your family had these important conversations and planned ahead?”

Being Mortal is based on the best selling book by Dr. Atul Gawande, this film explores the hopes of patients and families facing terminal illness and their relationships with the doctors, nurses and family members who care for them.

Gawande is a surgeon, writer, and public health researcher. He practices general and endocrine surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He is Professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the Samuel O. Thier Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School. He is also Executive Director of Ariadne Labs, a joint center for health systems innovation, and Chairman of Lifebox, a nonprofit organization making surgery safer globally.