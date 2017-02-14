Legislative Update- Day 17 with Representative Christine Watkins

The general session of the 62nd Legislature officially began on Jan. 23, 2017 as lawmakers convened to begin meetings that will span over the next 45 days.

Representative Christine Watkins started a brand new week of updates on Tuesday, Feb. 14. During her time on the show, Watkins reported on sub appropriations committees being done and the final funding in progress, partial funding of the Wellington engineering request is in the works, and the Education Committee potentially eliminating teacher licensing fees.

