New Police Chief Hired at USU

There is a new sheriff in town at Utah State University.

Michael J. Kuehn, who has already spent more than 25 years with the Utah Department of Public Safety, will be USU’s newest police chief as the university’s executive director of public safety. He is replacing Steve Mecham, who recently retired after 39 years on the force.

Kuehn, who starts March 1, says he is excited to be part of the USU community and to be able to serve students, faculty and faculty. Much of what he has done in law enforcement will be the same, but now in a new setting. And that suits him fine.

“It is law enforcement, but with different twists and challenges,” he says. “I look forward to working in a younger community with students who will be our future leaders. It’s a neat place to be.”

He says it felt like everything clicked into place the moment he read the posting for the job. “I thought, ‘wow, this is a good fit for me!’”

Interim Chief Steve Milne agrees. He says Kuehn comes well qualified to lead and direct all functions of the university police departments on the Logan and USU Eastern campuses, including fire marshal services and emergency management.

“We had some outstanding candidates and are extremely pleased with the selection of Michael Kuehn as our next director of public safety,” Milne says. “He brings not only a strong background in law enforcement, but also has a lot of experience in the area of emergency management.”

Mark Zesiger, assistant superintendent with the Utah Highway Patrol, calls Kuehn an outstanding leader, mentor and friend who readily assisted other troopers and office staff to lead successful careers with the Utah Department of Public Safety.

“I have read the responsibilities of the job,” Zesiger wrote in his letter of recommendation. “All of these duties fall within the qualities and skill set that Mike developed and used throughout his many years in executive leadership with the Utah Department of Public Safety.”

Kuehn worked in several divisions and positions within the Utah Department of Public Safety including deputy commissioner of Public Safety and in nearly all levels with the Utah Highway Patrol, including trooper, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and major. He also served as deputy director over the state’s Emergency Management division and as deputy commander over the Peace Officer Standards and Training division. He started his career in 1988 as a police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Kuehn holds a master of public administration from Brigham Young University. He earned his bachelor’s degree from BYU in psychology. He also attended the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

His achievements include the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Leadership in 2012; the Public Safety Medal of Excellence in 2014; Public Safety Star for Outstanding Achievement in 2010; Commissioner Commendation for Outstanding Service in 2007; and Public Safety Distinguished Service Medal in 1999.