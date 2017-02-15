Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood weekly update

Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood has been working on an active shooter situation protocol that he would like to implement countywide. The Run, Hide, Fight campaign that was implemented by U.S. Department of Homeland Security was exactly what Wood had in mind.

“We’ve actually partnered with the school district and sent Justine Needles, along with school district personnel out to training in Colorado. They went to Columbine, Colorado here a few months ago and they are putting together a standardized protocol based on the Run, Hide, Fight premise,” stated Wood. The Sheriff’s Office has put together posters that explains the Run, Hide, Fight campaign. The posters will be displayed at local businesses, merchants, schools, state and county offices.

The idea in educating the public of the Run, Hide, and Fight procedures is to teach how to react safely in that type of situation. The less un-necessary chaos will help law enforcement agencies to concentrate their time and efforts on apprehending the shooter. “You know the reality is from a law enforcement training stand point; yea – we could send the SWAT team in and train for that but the reality is every law enforcement officer that is working the beat at that moment are going to respond,” said Wood.

If there are any civic groups, sports teams, church groups that would like to receive Run, Hide, Fight training may do so by calling the Sheriff’s office at (435) 636-3251.