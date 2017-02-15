Carbon School District Spring 2017 Kindergarten Round-up

Carbon School District will be hosting their Spring 2017 Kindergarten Round-up beginning April 3 and ending on April 7. Students must be 5 years of age on or before September 1st.

In order to attend school, the child must have their birth certificate and proof of receiving immunizations, which are as follows:

5 DPT/DTaP/DT – 4 doeses if 4th does was given on/after 4th birthday

4 Polio – 3 doses if 3rd does was given on/after 4th birthday

2 MMR (measles/mumps/rubella) –

2 Hepatitis A

3 Hepatitis B

2 doses of Varicella (chickenpox)

*Parent must sign verification statement on school immunization record for a history of Chickenpox disease.

Registration will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on the following days and locations:

Bruin Point – Monday, April 3

Sally Mauro – Tuesday, April 4

Wellington – Wednesday, April 5

Castle Heights – Thursday, April 6

Creeekview – Friday, April 7

If parents have any questions may contact the Carbon School District office at (435) 637-1732 or visit the website at http://www.carbonschools.org/