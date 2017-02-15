Carbon School District Spring 2017 Kindergarten Round-up

Carbon School District will be hosting their Spring 2017 Kindergarten Round-up beginning April 3 and ending on April 7. Students must be 5 years of age on or before September 1st.
In order to attend school, the child must have their birth certificate and proof of receiving immunizations, which are as follows:
5 DPT/DTaP/DT – 4 doeses if 4th does was given on/after 4th birthday
4 Polio – 3 doses if 3rd does was given on/after 4th birthday
2 MMR (measles/mumps/rubella) –
2 Hepatitis A
3 Hepatitis B
2 doses of Varicella (chickenpox)
*Parent must sign verification statement on school immunization record for a history of Chickenpox disease.
Registration will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on the following days and locations:
Bruin Point – Monday, April 3
Sally Mauro – Tuesday, April 4
Wellington – Wednesday, April 5
Castle Heights – Thursday, April 6
Creeekview – Friday, April 7
If parents have any questions may contact the Carbon School District office at (435) 637-1732 or visit the website at http://www.carbonschools.org/