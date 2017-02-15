Hamilton is first recipient of Community Service Award

Connie Hamilton received the first-community-service award at a packed Bunnell-Dmitrich Athletic Center during halftime at USU Eastern’s Fan Appreciation Night Feb. 7.

Hamilton, a former Carbon County educator, believes that community service is an essential element for any society to thrive and develop. “By participating in charitable events, we gain respect and empathy for the cultural, racial, socio-economic and religious differences in the world.

“I expected my students to develop civic responsibility; therefore, I taught by example. Most of my personal involvement with community service includes children.”

No stranger to volunteering, Hamilton’s list includes Price City Cultural Connection’s original committee, Carbon County International Days, Christmas Tree Regalia, Price City Youth Council adviser, Carbon County Health Fair, Miss Carbon County Scholarship Pageant, Leukemia Drive, Operation Santa Claus, Relay for Life, Carbon County Food Bank, Price City Arbor Day Program, Farm Bureau Talent Find, Fallen Peace Officers Memorial, Greek Festival Days and CC Children’s Justice Center board.

She organized fund raisers and relief projects including Supplies to Children of the Tsunami, Books to Schools following 9-11, financial support for Hurricane Katrina victims and $100,000 donation from the Christmas Tree Regalia.

As an educator, Hamilton was named outstanding alumna at College of Eastern Utah, Arch Coal Teacher Achievement recipient, Utah Arts Educator of the Year, Carbon School District Teacher of the Year and Outstanding Teacher in District 70-Utah State Legislature.

“Each time I witness a simple act of kindness, where citizens responded to the needs of our community, I am reassured that our future is in good hands,” Hamilton said.

“A big part of the mission of Utah State Eastern is building our region,” said Greg Dart, vice chancellor. “Connie is an amazing example of what one person committed to building her community can do. We are proud to honor someone who has served her community selflessly for so many years.