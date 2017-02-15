Lady Eagles hand No. 4 Salt Lake CC first conference loss

The USU-Eastern Lady Eagles used a 22-point fourth quarter to upset No. 4 ranked Salt Lake Community College Bruins 59-57 Tuesday night at the B-DAC in Price.

Freshman Madison Loftus knocked down six shots from beyond the arc to lead the way with 20 points in the win. Kaitlin Toluono contributed seven, while Bryndie Ballam, Lauren O’Connell, and Mateah Tucket finished with six.

Carrying a 31-26 lead into the break, the Lady Eagles scored just six points in the third quarter. Faced with a two-point deficit heading into the final stanza, USU-Eastern fought back to secure the team’s fifth conference win of the season.

Tia Hay was the lone Bruins player to reach double-figures, finishing with 21 points in the team’s first conference loss of the season. Karina Brandon ended with eight, and Olivia Elliss scored seven.

Aside from Loftus four other USU-Eastern players hit at least one three-point shot as the Lady Eagles finished with 12 makes from deep for the game. Despite losing the turnover battle by nine, USU-Eastern shot 37-percent from the field, and 57-percent from the perimeter.

USU-Eastern has now won three of their last four games, which includes a win over the College of Southern Idaho. With only three games remaining on the regular season slate, the Lady Eagles trail Snow College by just one game in the Scenic West Athletic Conference standings.

The home portion of the regular season schedule will come to a close on Thursday when the Lady Eagles play host to the Colorado Northwestern Spartans. The contest will mark the fourth and final meeting between the two schools in the regular season, with a potential first match up in the conference tournament brewing.

Tip-off for Thursday’s contest is scheduled for tip-off at 5:30 p.m.. The game will be apart of double-header action as the men’s game will follow immediately after.