Wednesday, December 15 2017

MAIL BAG:

FOR SALE:
Size 10 Division23 snowboarding boots
R990 all terrain snow skis along w/size 9 boots
Please call 650-4344

FOR SALE:
Ammunition For Sale – Federal .22 Long Rifle 400 Rounds $35 cash.
Please call 650-9977

FOR SALE:
Rims and tires. 4 – 20″ rims with used ties . Asking 100$ for all 4. They came off a Chevy Tahoe. Call 650-5032

LOOKING FOR:
Someone came into my garage and stole by picnic basket with cloth cover on top
FOR SALE:
Kirby vacuum w/attachments, shampooer,
Eureka vacuum
Round table w/leaf
Please call 637-3357

FOR SALE:
1992 Jeep Cherokee, 5 inch Rubicon lift, 33 inch tires, re-geared, CB radio. In excellent condition! Asking price $4,000
2005 Corvette. Black exterior and interior. Coupe. In excellent condition!  Asking price $21,000
Call or text (435)630-8367 for more details.

FOR SALE:
2012 Yamaha YZ450F- runs excellent professionally upgraded suspension, motor relocation kit,  break away levers,  steering stabilizer, comes with new rear tire.  $3900.00. 435-630-3679

LOOKING FOR:
Lost dog in Spring Glen.  Missing for over a week.  Female, short-hair, Kelpie/cattle dog mix.  Black with some white on nose, chest and feet.  Timid and would not be wearing a collar.  Her family desperately misses her. Please call or text 435-820-6154 if you have seen her.

FOR SALE:
Winchester 94/30-30 to $475.00. Rifle is in very nice condition.
Lowered price on the Thompson Center Contender pistol to $700.
Winchester Buffalo Bill Commemorative rifle in 30-30 win, asking $850 OBO
Firearms are in new condition very nice. Call 435-637-6721 for more information.

PHONE CALLS:

FOR SALE:
Firewood willing to delivery only asking $135 a core, if interested please call 630-7575 or 637-195

FOR SALE:
Entertainment w/shelves and two drawers. It holds a 32” and will be included if buyer wants it. The measurements are APPROXIMATELY 5×6, only asking $200. If interested please call 650-6392

LOOKING FOR:
.22 single shot gun please call 637-2179

 

 