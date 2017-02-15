Wednesday, December 15 2017

MAIL BAG:

FOR SALE:

Size 10 Division23 snowboarding boots

R990 all terrain snow skis along w/size 9 boots

Please call 650-4344

FOR SALE:

Ammunition For Sale – Federal .22 Long Rifle 400 Rounds $35 cash.

Please call 650-9977

FOR SALE:

Rims and tires. 4 – 20″ rims with used ties . Asking 100$ for all 4. They came off a Chevy Tahoe. Call 650-5032

LOOKING FOR:

Someone came into my garage and stole by picnic basket with cloth cover on top

FOR SALE:

Kirby vacuum w/attachments, shampooer,

Eureka vacuum

Round table w/leaf

Please call 637-3357

FOR SALE:

1992 Jeep Cherokee, 5 inch Rubicon lift, 33 inch tires, re-geared, CB radio. In excellent condition! Asking price $4,000

2005 Corvette. Black exterior and interior. Coupe. In excellent condition! Asking price $21,000

Call or text (435)630-8367 for more details.

FOR SALE:

2012 Yamaha YZ450F- runs excellent professionally upgraded suspension, motor relocation kit, break away levers, steering stabilizer, comes with new rear tire. $3900.00. 435-630-3679

LOOKING FOR:

Lost dog in Spring Glen. Missing for over a week. Female, short-hair, Kelpie/cattle dog mix. Black with some white on nose, chest and feet. Timid and would not be wearing a collar. Her family desperately misses her. Please call or text 435-820-6154 if you have seen her.

FOR SALE:

Winchester 94/30-30 to $475.00. Rifle is in very nice condition.

Lowered price on the Thompson Center Contender pistol to $700.

Winchester Buffalo Bill Commemorative rifle in 30-30 win, asking $850 OBO

Firearms are in new condition very nice. Call 435-637-6721 for more information.

PHONE CALLS:

FOR SALE:

Firewood willing to delivery only asking $135 a core, if interested please call 630-7575 or 637-195

FOR SALE:

Entertainment w/shelves and two drawers. It holds a 32” and will be included if buyer wants it. The measurements are APPROXIMATELY 5×6, only asking $200. If interested please call 650-6392

LOOKING FOR:

.22 single shot gun please call 637-2179