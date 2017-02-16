Carbon Cal Ripken Little League Baseball registration information

Registration for the upcoming Carbon Cal Ripken Little League Baseball season will take place Thursday, Feb. 23, and Saturday, Feb. 25 at Hibbett Sports.

League registration is open to children who are between the ages of 5-12 years by April 30, 2017. The cost to participate for kids in the 5-6 year old division is $45.00, 7-8 is $65.00 and minor and major leagues will be $85.00.

Located at 730 Price River Drive, Hibbet Sports will hold registration on Feb. 23 beginning at 6:00 p.m., and running until 8:00. The next registration date will be Feb. 25 from 10:00 a.m., until 12:00 p.m..

Tryout information will be provided at the registration desk. There will be a $20.00 late fee for all participants registered after March 6. The cut off for registration is March 17, with no exceptions allowed.

For more information on the upcoming season, contact Brett Butler at (435) 749-2362, or Shane Henrie at (435) 820-4892.