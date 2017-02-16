Miss Carbon County is hosting a community Shoe Drive

Miss Carbon County, Madison Burrola is hosting a community Shoe Drive. She is currently looking for shoes of any size and style; but most importantly, in wearable condition from now until April 1st. The shoe drive is part of a challenge by the Miss Utah organization to benefit the people of Burkina Faso, Africa.

Individuals wanting to donate can drop off their shoes at the following locations:

Smith’s Food and Drug on East Main Street

Chugg Drive Thru on Carbon Avenue

Lydia’s Daycare located at 1282 West 290 North

Encore Dance Studio located at 90 South 100 East

Spectrum Paint Supply located at 80 South 100 West

Price City Library

For more information about the fundraiser contact Miss Carbon County at (435) 630-5168 or misscarboncounty@gmail.com