Registration open for Castle Country Crackdown wrestling tournament

February 16, 2017
Carbon Wrestling

Carbon High School will play host to the 3rd Annual Castle Country Crackdown wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The annual wrestling tournament is open to ages pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. The cost to participate is $15.00 per wrestler, and each participant must have a valid USA wrestling card. Registration is currently open at trackwrestling.com.

Usually attracting anywhere from 150-200 wrestlers, the tournament’s participation has grown in it’s short time of existence. The satellite weigh-ins for the competition will be held the night before, as registration closes on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7:00 p.m..

For more information on the tournament contact Jamill Tapia by email at jamilltapia@live.com, or Natalie Greenhalgh at (435) 650-0416.