Southeastern Utah Woman of the Year Call for Nominations

The annual USU Eastern Women’s Conference will be held Friday, March 24, 2017. Event organizers would like to honor an outstanding woman from the Southeastern Utah area who has made a significant contribution to the community and/or county. Nominee’s achievements may be in a professional field, volunteer service, peer recognition, personal transition, support of other women, and/or overcoming adversity.

Contact USU Extension at 636-3233 or email ellen.serfustini@usu.edu  to request an nominee application.

Completed applications are due to USU Extension office by March 7, 2017