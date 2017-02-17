Friday, February 17 2017

MAIL BAG:

YARD SALE:

Yard sale on Saturday, February 25 @ 2273 mountain view cir, Wellington. Loads of great stuff from every room of the house. We will be there until 2pm. Come check out what we’ve got that you need!

LOOKING FOR:

weight plates for barbells and dumbells, please call or text David at 435.630.6630

LOOKING FOR:

Lost my LG cell phone somewhere along old wellington road, forgot that I put it on my bummer and drove off. Please call 637-2512 if you found it, whether its in pieces or not. It has my sims card with picture and phone numbers that I need.

FOR SALE:

Large capacity refrigerator that runs on propane or electricity. Asking $100 was working when removed from service. For dimensions and more info call 435-609-6439 can text pictures

FOR SALE:

Rims and tires. 4 – 20″ rims with used ties . Asking 100$ for all 4. They came off a Chevy Tahoe. Call 650-5032

FOR SALE:

two gas furnaces for home or shop, they both work and are in good shape. They will heat 3-4000 sq feet. Maker Armstrong. If interested call 749-9229

FOR SALE:

Kirby vacuum w/attachments, shampooer,

Eureka vacuum

Round table w/leaf

Please call 637-3357

FOR SALE:

1992 Jeep Cherokee, 5 inch Rubicon lift, 33 inch tires, re-geared, CB radio. In excellent condition! Asking price $4,000

2005 Corvette. Black exterior and interior. Coupe. In excellent condition! Asking price $21,000

Call or text (435)630-8367 for more details.

FOR SALE:

Pilates machine, 50.00 obo. Text 650-1356

FOR SALE:

Size 10 Division23 snowboarding boots

R990 all terrain snow skis along w/size 9 boots

Please call 650-4344

FOR SALE:

Ammunition For Sale – Federal .22 Long Rifle 400 Rounds $35 cash. Please call 650-9977

LOOKING FOR:

Someone came into my garage and stole by picnic basket with cloth cover on top

FOR SALE:

2012 Yamaha YZ450F- runs excellent professionally upgraded suspension, motor relocation kit, break away levers, steering stabilizer, comes with new rear tire. $3900.00. 435-630-3679

FOR SALE:

Winchester 94/30-30 to $475.00. Rifle is in very nice condition.

Lowered price on the Thompson Center Contender pistol to $700.

Winchester Buffalo Bill Commemorative rifle in 30-30 win, asking $850 OBO

Firearms are in new condition very nice. Call 435-637-6721 for more information.

PHONE CALLS:

YARD SALE:

Today only, Friday, February 17, 2017 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm in Columbia at 15 Main Street