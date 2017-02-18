Lady Spartans dominate Waterford, advance to 2A quarterfinals

The Emery Lady Spartans rebounded from a sluggish first quarter to dismantle the Waterford Ravens 71-20 in the opening round of the 2A State Tournament Friday night at Orem High School.

Holding just a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, Emery managed to put together a 22-6 run to end the first half. Up 36-13 at the break, the Lady Spartans continued to click as they outscored Waterford 21-3 in the third.

Sophomore Megan Jensen again delivered an outstanding performance, finishing with 20 points off a perfect 10-10 shooting performance to go along with eight rebounds. Moran Hurdsman created a spark off of the bench early, finishing with 11 points, which included three makes from beyond the arc.

Finishing the regular season with a record of 19-1, the Lady Spartans were deemed heavy favorites over the 5-13 Ravens. The Emery win continues an impressive winning streak that has now extended to 18.

Kate Curtis lead Waterford with seven points and two steals in the season ending loss for the Ravens. Maddie Duke and Jessica Olsen both finished with four. Waterford struggled throughout with Emery’s full court press, ending with 22 turnovers for the contest.

The win for the Lady Spartans extends the season as they will travel to the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield for a chance to win a state championship. Standing in Emery’s way for a trip to the semifinals is the No. 3 seed Enterprise Wolves, who upset the No. 2 seeded South Summit Wildcats.

The contest with Enterprise will take place Thursday in the final contest of the night at 9:10 p.m. The winner of the Emery/Enterprise game will move on to the semifinals to face either Beaver or Layton Christian on Friday.