Emery storms past Rockwell to advance to quarterfinals

The Emery Spartans had little problems advancing to the state tournament as they blasted through the Rockwell Marshals 93-34 Saturday night at Orem High School.

Zac Jorgensen scored 17 points, 15 of which came from beyond the arc as the Spartans pulled away early. Kolton Butler was one of three Spartans to record a double-double, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Koby Butler finished with 11 points and 13 boards, while Keaton McDermott added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Jumping out to an early lead the Spartans developed an 18-5 advantage by the end of the first quarter. Extending the lead with a 27-10 run in the second, the contest was well decided heading into the break. Every player suited up for the Spartans managed to enter the game in the blowout victory.

Marshall Sellers posted a team best eight points for Rockwell, the No. 4 seed from Region 14. Brenton Stearns and Dylan Beck both added seven points, and Kai Curran finished with five.

Saturday’s win means the Spartans will once again move on to the final stage of the season as they travel to Richfield for the quarterfinals on Thursday against the North Summit Braves. The Braves advanced to Richfield after easily defeating Delta 70-44 Saturday night.

Thursday’s contest is scheduled to get underway at 2:30 p.m.. Live coverage will begin at 2:00 on KOAL 107.3 FM and 750 AM with the Landon’s Diesel Service Pre-Game Show. The live audio feed will also be available courtesy of the Food Ranch in Orangeville at castlecountryradio.com.