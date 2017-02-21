Carol June Ware – February 19 2017

Carol June Ware, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, February 19, 2017, at the University of Colorado Anschutz in Denver, CO.

She was born on June 12, 1942, the daughter of Jack C. and Hilda L. Bashear of El Monte, CA. She lived most of her life in Orangeville after her first husband, Manuel Leo Miller, passed away unexpectedly in 1973. The community kindly welcomed her and her five small children, offering her an office job with Emery County, where she worked for 40 years. From 1977 to 1983, she was married to Patrick Joseph Jones and was later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple. In 1984, she married Rue Paul Ware whom she adored and they lived happily together for 25 years until his death in 2009. In 2012, she was grief stricken once more with the loss of her son, Mike Miller. This was a devastating blow from which she suffered immeasurably.

Prior to these losses, Carol was a passionate member of her community. She organized and started the first Beautification Committee in Orangeville, where she implemented several programs over the years. This passion took her a step further when she was elected for two terms to a seat on the Orangeville City Council where she was very attentive to her duties and loved serving. Because of Carol, Orangeville has a beautiful Welcome Park that is enjoyed by the community. She also served as a board member for the Emery County Care & Rehabilitation Center.

Carol had a tremendous love for her family, and she and Rue cherished the time spent with their grandchildren. They loved working in their yard in the summer and decorating the many trees with Christmas lights in the winter. She treasured her kitties and her dog, Rosie. There was not a stray cat that she didn’t take in and care for. She even had Rue build special houses with light bulbs to keep them warm in the winter. Carol was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many callings. She especially loved serving as Compassionate Service Leader in the Relief Society and valued the importance of doing her genealogy.

Carol is survived by her sister, Jackie Ridgel of Kelseyville, California; daughters, Chris Miller of Sandy, UT; Carrie [Mike] McCann of Burlington, NC; Teri [Roger] Abbott of Rowlett, TX; and Jennifer [Ryan] Lopez of Craig, CO. She was also very fortunate to have acquired the love of an extended family, Mike [Shelly] Jones, Shellee Allred, Ruanne [Larry] Leeflang, Lori [Garth] Labrum, Linda Ware, Julie [Kent] Wilson; plus 29 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Manuel Leo Miller and Rue Paul Ware; her parents, Jack and Hilda Bashear; a sister, Darlene Maude Springer; a special brother-in-law, Randy Ridgel; her son, Michael Miller; and a great granddaughter, Thailyn Angel Miller.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 27, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Orangeville 1st Ward Chapel. A private family viewing will be held prior to the services. Interment will follow in the Orangeville Cemetery entrusted to Fausett Mortuary of Emery County. Family and friends may sign the guestbook and share memories of Carol at www.fausettmortuary.com.