Celia McArthur Oviatt – February 19 2017

Celia McArthur Oviatt, age 82 passed away February 19, 2017 at Castleview Hospital.

She was born April 14, 1934 In Lawrence, Utah to Archie and Devonna Gordon McArthur. Married Roy Eugene Oviatt on March 3, 1951, in Elmo, Utah; he preceded her in death on January 22, 2012. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple.

Celia was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a Daughter of the Utah Pioneers. She was a cosmetologist and then a supervisor at Koret of California where she retired after 29 years. She enjoyed softball, camping, hunting and herding cows. She loved her flower shop and the people she met there. Most of all she loved life as was shown by the obstacles she had overcome. Celia never judged anyone and accepted them for who they were. She always had a smile on her face and was always glad to see you. She fought a good fight!

Survived by her daughters, Jenine (Chuck) Bentley, Mitzi (Keith Barker) Zserai, daughter- in- law, Mary Ann Oviatt; grandchildren, Cheryl Oviatt, Tanya Ekker, Kasidy Jones, Nicki Coates, Kandice Cotner, Kyla Ryan, Eric Zserai, Tara Augare and Nick Oviatt; 18 great- grandchildren and 1 great- great-grandchild; sisters, Dixie (Bill) Allred, Doloris Nelson, and sister-in- law, Olive McArthur.

Celia was preceded in death by her mother and father, husband Roy, sons, Archie Roy Ovaitt and Chet Oviatt; three brothers, Wendell, Foster and Perry McArthur; and a sister Carol Oliver.

Funeral service, Thursday, February 23, 2017, 11:00 a.m., Elmo LDS Ward. Family will receive friends at the church Wednesday evening 5:00-7:00 p.m. and Thursday one hour prior to service. Interment, Elmo Town Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.