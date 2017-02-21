Eight Emery High School student-athletes named to 2A Academic All-State Team

Eight Emery High School student-athletes have been recognized for their excellence in the classroom during the 2016-17 winter sports season with a selection to the Academic All-State team in their respective sport by the Utah High School Activities Association and the Deseret News.

Swimmers Logan Cox, Daryl Guymon, and Garret Stilson joined seven others as the group combined for a 3.962 GPA. The success in the classroom translated to pool, as each of the three boys were major instruments in the team’s state championship performance.

Girl swimmers Erin Oliverson and Tarryn Parkins rounded also received the academic honor, joining eight others for a cumulative 3.954 GPA. Hurst was also member of the 2 A Cross Country Academic All-State this past fall.

Wrestler Ty Mecham was one of ten wrestlers to receive the honor, as the group accumulated a 3.934 GPA. While succeeded in the classroom, Mecham earned a regional championship and a second place finish at state on the wrestling mat. Mecham was also a member of the 3A Football Academic All-State team this past fall.

The Emery drill team also had two representatives as Simone Burton, and Brettlyn Tuttle joined eight others with a cumulative 3.997.