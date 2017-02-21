Gregg Perry Wakefield – February 18 2017

Our loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Gregg Perry Wakefield, age 82, passed away peacefully at his home on February 18, 2017 after a 10 year battle with MDS.

He was born October 27, 1934 in Huntington, Utah to Perry Preston and Adeline Leonard Wakefield. Married Eldyth Allred, July 20, 1955 in the Manti Temple.

He graduated from North Emery High School and the College of Eastern Utah. He received his undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University and went on to get his Master’s degree in Educational Administration and Counseling. Gregg taught and coached for 10 years before becoming Principal of East Carbon High School in Sunnyside, Utah where he worked for 20 years. He served in many educational leadership capacities such as: President of the Utah High School Activities Association. He was on the Board of Directors of the Utah High School Principal’s Association, a lifetime member of the Utah Education Association and a member of Northwest High School accreditation committee.

Within his community he served as Mayor of Sunnyside, Utah. He was a member of Utah Realtor’s Association Board of Directors, a member of the Board of Directors of Carbon Credit Union, a member of the Price Chamber of Commerce… and he golfed in his spare time. He was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed being with his family boating, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, 4 wheeling…and golfing. Tuesday was his favorite day of the week, Senior Golf Day. Where he would meet and compete weekly with many great friends and acquaintances. He competed in the Senior Games in St. George, Utah and Houston, Texas winning 13 medals over 11 years.

He is survived by his best friend, companion of 61 years and loving wife, Eldy Bell ( Eldyth) Wakefield; children, MeKett (Gary) Jackson, Jordan (Tami) Wakefield, Monique Vick, Sean Vick, Justin (Karie) Wakefield, 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Jerilyn Wakefield; brothers, Garth, Shelton, Lond and Preston Wakefield; and sister-in-law, Lynnette Wakefield.

Preceded in death by his parents; and younger brother, Wendell R. Wakefield.

Funeral service, Thursday, February 23, 2017, 11:00 a.m., Price Fourth LDS Ward (545 East 400 North) in Price. Family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home (233 East Main Street) in Price and at the church Thursday one hour prior to service. Interment, Huntington City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Gregg online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.