Legislative Update- Day 22 with Representative Christine Watkins

The general session of the 62nd Legislature officially began on Jan. 23, 2017 as lawmakers convened to begin meetings that will span over the next 45 days.

Representative Christine Watkins started the brand new week of updates on Monday, Feb. 21. During her time on the show Watkins discussed tax revenue projects, Daylight Savings time change being voted down, education funding, and doing away with car inspections.

