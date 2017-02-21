Nick Marvidakis – February 19 2017

Our loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, Nick Marvidakis, age 87, passed away surrounded by his loving family on February 19, 2017 in Price, UT.

He was born March 4, 1929 in Helper, UT to Mike and Mildred Cave Marvidakis.

He married the love of his life, Ingeborg Schuster in 1947 while he was stationed in Vienna, Austria to serve his country during World War II. They shared 69 wonderful years together and raised 5 children.

Nick was a dedicated and faithful member of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church where he served office as Vice President and was a passionate member of many organizations including Carbon (masonic) Lodge #16, The Shriners, Price Elks Lodge, U.M.W.A., a proud 32nd degree master mason of the Scottish Rite, and a past member of the York Rite. Many affectionately called him “Big Nick.”

Earlier in life Nick enjoyed and was proud of the work he did in many coal mines around town. After retirement he enjoyed spending much of his time on his farm full of chickens, pheasants, horses, and goats, and having coffee with his coffee buddies at the Greek Streak. He loved spending time with family and his cat “Smokey.”

He is survived by his loving wife, Inge Marvidakis; son, Stan Marvidakis; daughters, Connie (Jim) Callahan and Marilyn Marvidakis; daughter-in-law, Luanne Marvidakis; grandchildren, Nick (Anja Boggess) Marvidakis, James (Jamie) Marvidakis, Rick (Amanda) Marvidakis, Stanley Marvidakis, Michelle (Jed) McBride, and Rachelle (Ricky) Collins; great-grandchildren, Mikey, James, Cenjia, Faithlynne, Joshlynn, Devan, Nicholas, Rickelle, Colton, and Jaxson.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Mike Marvidakis; and daughter, Peggy Marvidakis Barkley.

Funeral service for Nick will be held Friday, February 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Price. Trisagion service, Thursday evening, February 23, 2017 at 7:00 p.m., Mitchell Funeral Home. Family will be at Mitchell’s Thursday and Friday one hour prior to services. Interment, Price City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Price, UT or a charity of your choosing.

May his memory be eternal. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.