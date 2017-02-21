Steven Richard DeBuono – February 20 2017

Steven Richard DeBuono, age 62, died Monday, February 20, 2017 in Price, Utah.

He was born on February 3, 1955 to Frank John and Gertrude Marie Bossio DeBuono in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Steven is survived by his sister Tana (Warren) Sutton of Vernal, Utah and brother Michael DeBuono of Grand Junction, Colorado. He was an uncle to 7 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fausett Mortuary.