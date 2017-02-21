Tuesday, February 21 2017

MAIL BAG:

LOOKING FOR:

Used and unwanted appliances willing to buy. Please call 630-0378

FOR SALE:

Large capacity refrigerator that runs on propane or electricity, was working when it was removed from service. Asking $100 for more information call 609-6439

YARD SALE:

Yard sale on Saturday, February 25 @ 2273 mountain view cir, Wellington. Loads of great stuff from every room of the house. We will be there until 2pm. Come check out what we’ve got that you need!

LOOKING FOR:

weight plates for barbells and dumbells, please call or text David at 435.630.6630

LOOKING FOR:

Lost my LG cell phone somewhere along old wellington road, forgot that I put it on my bummer and drove off. Please call 637-2512 if you found it, whether its in pieces or not. It has my sims card with picture and phone numbers that I need.

PHONE CALLS:

LOOKING FOR:

Rabbit please call (801) 599-7122

FOR SALE:

19’ flat bed wrecker please call 650-1832

LOOKING FOR:

A used truck that is an automatic and no more than ½ ton

Electric washer and dryer

Sewing machine

FOR SALE:

1994 Dodge Dakota pickup that needs an engine

Jewelry

Please call 749-0706 or 286-2472

FOR SALE:

Dark leather brown sofa and love seat, asking $250 please call 637-7195

FREE:

Golf cart please call 820-0497

LOOKING FOR:

Queen size waterbed, frame only but the whole thing would be great too. Please call 820-4542