2A basketball quarterfinals schedule; Jeffs, Tuttle preview weekend for Emery

2A boy’s basketball quarterfinals schedule for Thursday, Feb. 23:

#1 Summit Academy VS #2 Grand- 9:30 a.m.

#1 South Sevier VS #2 Layton Christian Academy- 11:10 a.m.

#3 South Summit VS #1 Waterford- 12:50 p.m.

#1 Emery VS #2 North Summit- 2:30 p.m.- Live coverage will begin on KOAL 107.3 FM and 750 AM at 2:00 p.m.

Emery High School boy’s basketball coach Todd Jeffs’ preview interview from Wednesday, Feb. 22.

2A girl’s basketball quarterfinals schedule for Thursday, Feb. 23:

#1 North Summit VS #2 North Sevier- 4:10 p.m.

#1 Kanab VS #3 San Juan- 5:50 p.m.

#2 Beaver VS #1 Layton Christian Academy- 7:30 p.m.

#1 Emery VS #3 Enterprise- 9:10 p.m.- Live coverage will begin on KOAL 107.3 FM and 750 AM at 8:45 p.m.

Emery High School girl’s basketball coach Lynn Tuttle’s preview interview from Tuesday, Feb. 21