3A basketball quarterfinals schedule; Carbon coaches preview big weekend

3A boy’s basketball quarterfinals schedule for Thursday, Feb. 23:

#3 Stansbury VS #1 Desert Hills- 9:30 a.m.

#1 Ridgeline VS #3 Carbon- 11:10 a.m.

#2 Dixie VS #1 Canyon View- 12:50 p.m.

#4 Richfield VS #2 Juan Diego- 2:30 p.m.

Carbon boy’s basketball coach Kyle Wilson’s preview interview from Tuesday, Feb. 21.

3A girl’s basketball quarterfinals schedule for Thursday, Feb. 23:

#2 Carbon VS # 1 Desert Hills- 4:10 p.m.

#1 Juan Diego VS #2 Union- 5:50 p.m.

#2 Cedar City VS #1 Richfield- 7:30 p.m.

#1 Grantsville VS #2 Morgan- 9:10 p.m.

Carbon girl’s basketball coach Ted Bianco’s preview interview from Wednesday, Feb. 22