With the state championship tournament set to get underway Thursday in Richfield, Emery boy’s basketball coach Todd Jeffs was a guest on KOAL’s Drive Time Sports.

During his time on the show, coach Jeffs discussed the team’s recent injury concerns, the win over Rockwell, and the first round victory over Rockwell.