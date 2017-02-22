Three Carbon High School student-athletes named to 3A Academic All-State Teams

Three Carbon High School senior student-athletes have been recognized for their excellence in the classroom during the 2016 fall season with a selection to the Academic All-State team in their respective sport by the Utah High School Activities Association and the Deseret News.

McKenna Sorenson was one of 11 girls basketball players to record a qualifying 4.000 grade-point-average. Sorenson has delivered steady production for the Carbon girl’s squad throughout the season averaging six points and five rebounds per contest.

Sadie Crompton was once again selected to the Academic All-State team, this time for girl’s swimming with a 4.000 GPA. Crompton was also selected to the 3A girls soccer and cross country team’s All-Academic squads in the fall.

Also receiving the honor is senior boys basketball player Chase Morgan. Morgan joins nine other players who qualified for the All-State team with a cumulative 3.997 GPA. Morgan has played a key role in the boy’s basketball team making their first quarterfinals appearance in 22 years.