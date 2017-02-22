World Trade Center-Utah hosts a meeting to discuss a possible transportation hub in Carbon County

The Office of Economic Development would like to invite businesses/merchants to attend a meeting to discuss exporting and a possible transportation hub in Carbon County on Thursday, February 23 at 1:30 pm till 2:30 pm at the Carbon County Commission Chambers.

Derek Miller and Don Willie both from World Trade Center-Utah will speak on the benefits of Carbon County becoming a transportation HUB, to an inland port in Salt Lake City. The meeting will be very informative on how this can open Carbon County up for new growth and how local businesses/merchants can participate in the growth.

If businesses/merchants are interested in exporting but need more information to get to that point or have ideas on how to diversify their company so they may start exporting, can call the Office of Economic Development at 636-3295 to set an appointment to discuss a plan for their company.