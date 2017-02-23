Thursday, February 23 2017

MAIL BAG:

FOR SALE:

Tan colored couch that reclines on each end in fair condition $25.00

Large love sac $20.00

Call 435-637-1932

FOR SALE:

Baby bouncer that has jungle theme in great condition asking $45 OBO

Pink baby walker $15 OBO

Please text 820-6636

FOR SALE:

a few brand new in the box IKEA style plywood standing desks. They retail for $150. I’m selling them for only $20 each. Please call or text Glenn @ 630-5354

FOR SALE:

Winchester Model 94 lever action 30-30 cal. rifle with 20 inch barrel. Rifle is in excellent condition, very nice. Price has been dropped to $450.00. for more information call 435-637-6721

FOR RENT:

1 and 2 bedroom apartments available in Elmo. 1 bedroom $350 and 2 bedrooms $400 plus a deposit. Co-op laundry room available, most utilities will be paid for, no smoking or pets. Call 653-2680 for more details and information.

LOOKING FOR:

Used and unwanted appliances willing to buy. Please call 630-0378

FOR SALE:

Large capacity refrigerator that runs on propane or electricity, was working when it was removed from service. Asking $100 for more information call 609-6439

YARD SALE:

Yard sale on Saturday, February 25 @ 2273 mountain view cir, Wellington. Loads of great stuff from every room of the house. We will be there until 2pm. Come check out what we’ve got that you need!

LOOKING FOR:

weight plates for barbells and dumbbells, please call or text David at 435.630.6630

LOOKING FOR:

Lost my LG cell phone somewhere along old wellington road, forgot that I put it on my bummer and drove off. Please call 637-2512 if you found it, whether its in pieces or not. It has my sims card with picture and phone numbers that I need.

PHONE CALLS:

LOOKING FOR:

A used truck that is an automatic and no more than ½ ton

Electric washer and dryer

Sewing machine

FOR SALE:

1994 Dodge Dakota pickup that needs an engine

Jewelry

Can’t pay that much for items I’m looking for. Please call 749-0706 or 286-2472