Carbon boys basketball falls to Ridgeline in the quarterfinals

The Carbon Dinos boys basketball team fell into an early double-digit deficit and never managed to recover as they suffered a 67-39 loss to Ridgeline in the quarterfinals of the 3A State Championship Tournament Thursday afternoon in Logan.

Trailing 15-5 at the end of the opening quarter, the Dinos managed to play nearly even with Ridgeline in the second. Down 29-18 at the end of the first half, Ridgeline extended their advantage to 15 entering the fourth quarter before ending the game on a 21-8 run.

Senior Jamin Jensen finished with a team-high 11 points in the loss. Fellow senior Chase Morgan ended with eight and Kyle Quinton scored six. As a team the Dinos converted just four shots from deep throughout the game.

Theron Wallentine led the way for Ridgeline with a 14 point performance. Jaxon Brenchley contributed 12, while both Dallen Larsen and Landon Benchley scored 10.

With the win, Ridgeline advances to the semifinals on Friday against the Desert Hills Thunder. Desert Hills defeated Stansbury 62-55 Thursday morning.

Thursday’s loss ends Carbon’s championship hopes with only two days remaining in the 3A basketball season. Dropping down to the consolation bracket, the Dinos will now go toe-to-toe with Stansbury Friday at 12:50 p.m.. A win would move Carbon to the fifth place contest on Saturday, while a loss closes out the season.