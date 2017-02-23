Carbon School District weekly update features Carbon High Theatre Department

The Carbon High Theatre Department presents See How They Run – a farce by Philip King. The production will begin on March 1 through March 4, and again on March 6 at 7:00 pm in the school’s auditorium. Tickets are available at the door with admission costs of $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for students and children.

The Theatre students performed Beauty and the Beast in November and it was a huge hit with the student body as well as for the community. “It was probably one of the most successful shows I’ve done here in Carbon for the last four years now it was the biggest one I’ve done,” stated Steve Pay, Drama Advisor. “I was very, very pleased with the cast, and the public, and the turnout, and how well it was received.”

The See How They Run production is a small play with only nine actors/actresses. “It’s not a musical, it’s a comedy farce, which means it’s slap, stick humor. It’s just a fun, entertaining type show that you can come and forget about your day, sit back and laugh, and enjoy,” stated Pay.

A production with such a small cast is ideal for any director, but with a comedy comes some obstacles as Pay explains further, “The hardest thing in doing a comedy or a farce like this is the timing. Everything depends on an actor saying something or doing something and then there is a response to it. Once the actors learn their lines and their blocking, then it becomes a matter of rehearse, rehearse and rehearse to get the comedy elements of it so it’s funny to the audience.” The goal is for students to stretch their acting abilities.

After the production, Drama students will be gearing up for Region Drama Festival on March 25.