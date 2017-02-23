Lady Dinos blast Desert Hills to advance to semifinals

The Carbon Lady Dinos had little problem topping the No. 1 ranked team in 3A, dominating the Desert Hills Thunder 59-44 in the quarterfinals of the state championship tournament Thursday afternoon at Utah State University in Logan.

Holding a double-digit lead for the majority of the contest, the Lady Dinos created a comfortable advantage in the second quarter as they outscored the Thunder 24-13. Carbon erased all hopes of a Thunder comeback with an impressive 14-9 run to close out the game.

Kelsey Sorenson led a solid bench performance with a team-high 17 points, including three makes from beyond the perimeter to lead Carbon. Lindsey Blanc finished with 14 points, five steals and four assists. Cyene Bigelow contributed eight points and seven boards in the victory.

The Lady Dinos defense managed to contain Desert Hills on the perimeter by giving up just two three-point makes. Carbon also recorded 12 steals as a team, adding to the struggles Desert Hills encountered offensively.

Ashley Beckstrand recorded a game-high 21 points to go along with seven steals and six rebounds. While Beckstrand was her typical standout self, no other member of the Thunder recorded double-figures. Ellyn Williams recorded eight points, and Morgan Myers finished with seven.

Carbon will return to the court on Friday afternoon against Juan Diego, the No. 1 seed from Region 11 at 4:10 p.m.. The winner will advance to the state championship on Saturday to face either Richfield or Morgan at 5:50 p.m..