Legislative Update- Day 24 with Representative Carl Albrecht

The general session of the 62nd Legislature officially began on Jan. 23, 2017 as lawmakers convened to begin meetings that will span over the next 45 days.

Castle Country Radio will provide exclusive updates regarding the Legislature throughout the process with daily interviews from Senator David Hinkins, Representative Carl Albrecht, and Representative Christine Watkins. Albrecht provided another update on Thursday, Feb. 23.

During his latest update, Albrecht discussed the stand your ground bill passed, more funds were found to advance funding requests, tax increase discussion and effort to put on 2018 ballot, and more.