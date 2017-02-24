Defense propels Lady Spartans past Enterprise into semifinals

A defensive clinic offset a slow start and offensive struggles as the Lady Spartans topped the Enterprise Wolves 33-25 in the quarterfinals of the 2A State Championship Tournament Thursday night at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.

Sophomore Megan Jensen finished with eight points, 16 rebounds, and five blocks to help the Lady Spartans win a physical contest. Lainee Jensen connected on two of the team’s four three-point makes as she also finished with eight points, while Bailey Huggard scored seven.

Locked in a defensive battle throughout the contest the Lady Spartans hit just 24-percent of their shots in the first half, but still managed to hold a 17-16 lead at the break. Improving marginally in the final two quarters, Emery managed to keep control of the contest throughout the fourth quarter.

Halle Drake scored eight points to pace Enterprise in the loss Thursday evening. Lacy Drake contributed seven, and Ronnie Robinson ended with five. As a team the Wolves finished 17-percent from the field, converting just nine of 53 field goal attempts.

The win for the Lady Spartans moves the team just one game away from a state championship appearance. Standing in their way is the Beaver Beavers, who easily defeated the Layton Christian Eagles prior to Emery’s win. The two teams have met once already this season, resulting in a 48-30 win for the Lady Spartans back on Jan. 3.

Live coverage of Friday’s action will begin on KOAL 107.3 FM and 750 AM begging at 5:30 p.m.. Tip-off will follow shortly after at 5:30. A win would put Emery in the state championship Saturday night against either North Sevier or Kanab.