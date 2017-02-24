Emery uses fourth quarter rally to sneak past South Summit

Trailing by as many as 12 in the first half, and seven in the fourth quarter, the Emery Spartans extended their season by topping the South Summit Wildcats 65-63 Friday afternoon at the Sevier Valley Center in the consolation bracket.

Koby Butler delivered another outstanding performance by scoring 26 points to go along with 13 rebounds. Sophomore Kyson Stilson recorded a career best 19 points, while Bowdie Jacobson finished with 10, including a monumental fourth quarter shot from deep.

After shooting a sluggish 31-percent from the field in the first half, the Spartans rebounded by shooting 56-percent over the final two quarters. South Summit finished with a similar shooting percentage, ending at 35-percent for the night. As a team the Wildcats easily out performed the Spartans from deep by connecting on nine of 27 attempts.

South Summit senior Nicholas Beasley just missed out on a triple-double finishing with 13 rebounds, 12 assists and nine points. Jason McNeil led the team in scoring with 18 points, and Kia Rockhill scored 13. The loss for South Summit marks the second straight in the tournament, ultimately ending their season.

The Spartans will wrap up the 2016-17 season as they return to the court Saturday morning against South Sevier in the fifth place game. The two teams met once already back on Dec. 3 when the Spartans secured a 75-67 win at the 2A-3A preview.

Saturday’s season finale is scheduled for an 11:40 tip-off. Live coverage will begin on KOAL 107.3 FM and 750 AM at 11:10. The live audio feed will also be available at castlecountryradio.com.