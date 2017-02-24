Jensen’s go-ahead free throws sends Lady Spartans to state championship

Sophomore Megan Jensen converted two crucial free throws to lift the Emery Lady Spartans past the Beaver Beavers 34-32 in a hard fought semifinals battle Friday night at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.

Despite holding an 11-point lead in the third quarter, Emery found themselves in a tied contest with 30 seconds remaining. Going hard to the rim Jensen managed to draw foul, leading to two successful foul shots. Beaver senior Jacoy Christensen’s attempted game-winning three nearly went in off of the glass, but rolled off of the right side of the rim as time expired.

Jensen finished with a team high 10 points to go along with eight boards as the Lady Spartans won their 20th straight contest. Morgan Hurdsman contributed seven points filling in for the injured Kacelyn Toomer. Bailey Huggard delivered a stellar all-around performance, recording four points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

After scoring just 10 points in the first half Beaver’s offensive production climbed steadily throughout the final two quarters. Connecting on 52-percent of their shots in the second half Beaver erased a double-digit lead at the half, but never managed to take the lead.

Senior Abby Yardley scored all of her team best 11 points in the second half to lead the Beavers in the setback. Sydnee Gillins finished with six points, and three others finished with three, including Christensen who tied the game at 32 with a fourth quarter shot.

Friday’s thrilling victory sets the stage for a third meeting between Emery and North Sevier for the 2A State Championship Saturday night at 5:00 p.m.. Sharing Region 15 the Lady Spartans defeated North Sevier both at home and on the road by a combined 43 points in the two games.

Live coverage of Saturday’s championship contest will air on KOAL 107.3 FM and 750 AM, with the live audio feed at castlecountryradio.com. A preview of the championship contest will get underway at 4:30 with the Landon’s Diesel Service Pre-Game Show.