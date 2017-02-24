Legislative Update- Day 25 with Representative Christine Watkins

The general session of the 62nd Legislature officially began on Jan. 23, 2017 as lawmakers convened to begin meetings that will span over the next 45 days.

Representative Christine Watkins finished off the week of updates on Friday, Feb. 24. During her time on the show Watkins discussed rules allowing teachers to put sun screen on students being passed, the passing bills getting more hectic because of the close of the session, Senator Hinkins Uranium tailings resolution pass the House, and more.

Castle Country Radio will provide exclusive updates regarding the Legislature throughout the process with daily interviews from Senator David Hinkins, Representative Carl Albrecht, and Representative Watkins.