The general Business Expansion and Retention meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 2 will feature guest speaker Amanda Riggs, a development counselor at Deseret Industries. Riggs will be speaking about self-care for managers and employees.

The gathering will take place on the campus of USU-Eastern inside the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center beginning at 8:00 am till 9:00 am. There will be light refreshments served.

Any questions about the general meeting call 613-5255.