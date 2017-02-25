Lady Dinos end season with loss to Morgan in third place contest

The Carbon Lady Dinos comeback attempt fell just short as the team suffered a 47-45 setback to the Morgan Trojans in the 3A State Tournament’s third place game Saturday morning at Utah State University in Logan.

Trailing 35-26 entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Dinos managed to capture the lead late in the contest. Up one with 11 seconds to play, Carbon fell behind for good as Morgan’s Brookelyn Hurlbut drained a three-point shot that led to the eventual loss.

Despite the loss the Lady Dinos delivered its most balanced offensive performance of the tournament. McKenna Sorenson led the team in scoring with nine. Both Lindsey Blanc and Jordan Bianco contributed eight, and Kelsey Sorenson finished with seven.

Hurlbut paced the Trojans with 20 points, while converting the go-ahead three in the closing seconds. Jaylyn Vandyke also recorded double-figures finishing with with 12 points. Marcy Stapley helped balance Morgan’s scoring with nine.

Saturday’s loss ends a successful Lady Dino’s season. Finishing tied at the top of the Region 12 standings with Richfield at 7-1, Carbon entered the state tournament the No. 2 seed after losing a coin flip. Defeating Stansbury and Desert Hills in the first two rounds, Carbon’s championship hopes were crushed Friday afternoon in a three-point loss to Juan Diego.

Stay tuned to Castle Country Radio for a complete season recap of the 2016-17 basketball season.