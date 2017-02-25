Lady Spartans championship bid falls short in overtime loss to North Sevier

A terrific season-long run for the Emery Lady Spartans fell just short of a storybook ending with a 49-45 loss to the North Sevier Wolves in overtime Saturday night in the 2A State Championship game at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.

Holding possession with the game tied at 42 in the final seconds of regulation, the Lady Spartans were unable to get a shot off. After scoring the first two points of the overtime period, Emery was outscored 7-1 the rest of way in the eventual loss.

Megan Jensen delivered a monster performance, finishing with 26 points and 12 rebounds in the loss. Kinlee Toomer helped push the offense with seven points, while Lainee Jensen finished with six. As a team the Lady Spartans shot 35-percent from the field, and 11-percent from the three-point line.

Hailey Higgs led the way for North Sevier with 19 points, and four rebounds. Peyton Torgerson capped off her incredible career with 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five steals. Torgerson also finished a perfect 8-8 at the foul line, including two makes with 12 seconds left to ice the game.

After missing the past two games with multiple fractures in her ankle, sophomore Kacelyn Toomer returned to the court to score two points, collect two rebounds and record two steals.

The difference in the game proved to be free throws as Emery finished 11-17, compared to 17-19 for North Sevier. The loss for Emery ends a lengthy 20 game winning streak that dated back to Dec. 2. During the winning streak the Lady Spartans defeated North Sevier twice by a combined win margin of 43 points.

Saturday’s loss brings an end to an exciting season for Emery that includes a Region 15 championship with a perfect 10-0 record. Starting all underclassmen, the majority of this year’s roster is expected to return next season.