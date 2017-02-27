Books, Balls and Blocks by Help Me Grow Utah program celebrates Dr Seuss’ Birthday

Books, Balls and Blocks by Help Me Grow Utah program is coming to the Price City Library to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ Birthday on Wednesday at 10:00 am till 12:00 pm. This is a free event and appropriate activities will be made available for children ages infant to 5 years old.

Norma Procarione, Price City Librarian said, “We work in conjunction with the Help Me Grow organization out of Utah Valley, their actual organization offers parents referrals, it’s like a networking that they have.” This is the fourth year that the library has worked with the program which supports prenatal parents and families with children through age 8 and offers services at no cost in both English and Spanish.

“What they do is bring parents and children together in a location where they can learn about this organization and they teach parents the fun things of play, the importance and value of play,” said Procarione. The program wants to assist parents with the knowledge and resources needed to make a difference in their child’s life.

On the day of the event the Cat in The Hat will be in attendance in honor of Dr Seuss’ birthday and will celebrate with the children. “So we are hoping for good weather so we can be outside. We’ll have some popcorn, drinks, books to read. I’ve been doing some weeding at my facility so we thought it would be really cool if every child could go home with a book,” said Procarione. Parents can plan on activities ranging from building blocks, obstacle course, a parachute game, several corporative and motor skill games.

To learn more or register for the Help Me Grow Utah organization you can visit their website at http://www.helpmegrowutah.org/